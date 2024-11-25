A Nigerian lady said she once went for a job interview and she was not hired for the role which would have paid her $1000 (N1.6 million) monthly

A Nigerian lady said she once went for a job interview but did not land the role.

She said if she had gotten the job, she would have had the opportunity to earn $1000 monthly.

The lady said the firm hired a graduate of Covenant University.

In her LinkedIn post, Nneli Miracle said she applied for the job alongside a Covenant University graduate.

She said the Covenant University graduate got the job instead of her.

Her words:

"I lost a $1,000 job to a Covenant University graduate. And yet, people say the school you attend doesn’t matter. Just an hour ago, I stumbled on a post by Chidera, sharing how she’s enjoying her new role as a Content Marketing Lead, and I couldn’t help but feel devastated.

"Here’s a little backstory: Chidera and I met while applying for the same role at one of the biggest restaurant chains in Nigeria. The stakes were high, and I gave it my all. Now, I get it—qualifications, experience, and skills are crucial when it comes to landing a job. But what happens when:

"Your interviewer tells you outright that you exceeded their expectations with your responses and qualifications? You confidently showcase your expertise, even breaking down how emotional intelligence can turn customers into loyal brand ambassadors? Naturally, you’d feel like you’ve got the job in the bag, right? That’s exactly how I felt. But a few days later, I got a call from the interviewer. The truth is, you have the highest qualifications among all the applicants. But the bosses prefer having a Covenant University graduate on the team. And just like that, the job went to Chidera."

Nneli said she graduated from the University of Port Harcourt.

Reactions as lady loses job opportunity

Temi SegunOke said:

"Here's my opinion as a Covenant University graduate, I think school reputation shouldn't matter at all. However, that employer might have chosen a CU graduate for a couple of reasons."

Tosin Adewunmi said:

"To think that I thought that was a thing of the past. I know it happens back in the days but never knew that it’s still a criteria for some jobs. In 2024, wow!"

