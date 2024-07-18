A Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary

A Nigerian man who attended a job interview rejected the appointment offered to him.

The man said he rejected the job offer because of the amount to be paid as a monthly salary.

Israel Obinna Ugwu said on Facebook that the salary for the lecturing job was pegged at N97,000.

In his post, Obinna suggested that the salary was small given the amount he would spend on monthly transportation fares.

He said he realised that he would be spending nothing less than N70,000 on transportation to and fro the job location monthly.

His words:

"Last month, I applied for for a lecturing job, and last week, I was called for an interview. I was excited; my wife even gave me some tips to ace an interview so I got prepared. I got to the office of the registrar, and in less than 20 minutes, the interview started. It was an easy one, just a few questions, and immediately, they jumped into how much salary I should earn as an Assistant Lecturer I.

"I told him every role has a payment structure, so how much do they pay people in that level? He hesitated and then said N97, 000 and within 6 months, the payment structure will be reviewed and salary will be increased. I sat there, and I was lost in thoughts. I politely asked him if I could think about it and give them a response in 24hrs. I got home and did all the calculations; transportation alone was going to take close to 70k. I ran!"

Reactions as man rejects lecturing job

Blessing Ojoma Taiwo said:

"I lectured for 2 years, though part-time, and I ran away. The payment is too poor..Kai. Fully into writing and loving it."

Chike Ndueche said:

"That’s where sorting comes in. They didn’t actually expect you to rely on that 97k."

