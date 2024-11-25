A graduate of the University of Ilorin shared photos as he officially got inducted into his profession

He shared a photo from his induction as he revealed that he also had a first-class degree in Microbiology

Many who came across his post congratulated the young man and hailed him for his achievements

A University of Ilorin graduate recently celebrated his induction into his profession.

The first-class graduate in his professional course also bagged a first-class in Microbiology from Unilorin.

He shared photos from the induction on his X page (@habeeboladipo), detailing his academic achievements.

The young man said he was the second-best graduating student when he bagged a first class in Microbiology.

He said:

“Alhamdulillah! Today, I’m honoured to be officially inducted into the noble profession of Ph*rmacy. From a B.Sc. in Microbiology with First Class Honours (second best graduating student) to a Bachelor of Ph*rmacy with distinction (First Class Honours) both at the prestigious University of Ilorin, Nigeria.

“It has been a journey of resilience, growth, and endless gratitude. A big thank you to everyone who has been part of this amazing journey. Thank you, all.”

Reactions trail Unilorin graduate with two first-class degrees

@FurqanAkeyede said:

"Scholar... Barakaahllaah feekum. May Allah make it a source of greater goodness."

@el_muaddab said:

"He's Oladipo, you can only expect more. BārakaLlāhu fīh brother."

@Yusufamuda02 said:

"Congratulations, our scholar."

@morola_wears said:

"Baarakallahu feekum. I have always said to my husband that you must be a scholar. I am right after all. Many more achievements bi idnil Lah. Congratulations."

First-class graduate bags 5.0 CGPA

In a related story, an intelligent lady graduated from Afe Babalola University with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 5.0.

She shared photos from her convocation on her X page, revealing that she was the best-graduating student in the school.

Many who saw the post congratulated the lady and wished for the same academic achievement. Some also asked her to share the secrets of her success with them.

