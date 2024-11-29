Some graduates of the University of Benin recently went viral for their outstanding academic performance

Their respective cumulative grade point average (CGPA) was shared online and they all bagged first class from the institution

One of the students received N5,000 as his prize for being the best-graduating student in his department

The University of Benin recently celebrated its graduates, with some exceptional students stealing the spotlight.

Their outstanding academic performance in the institution earned them a first-class degree and viral fame.

Three UNIBEN graduates with high CGPA

Legit.ng in this article shares stories of three graduates of UNIBEN who recorded great academic feats.

1. UNIBEN graduate from Ajegunle bags first class

A brilliant man's impressive academic achievement at the University of Benin impressed social media users.

The hardworking and determined scholar who defied all odds to graduate with first-class honours from his institution, shared his inspiring story with the world, leaving everyone amazed by his resilient spirit.

In his post shared via the X app, the excited graduate, identified as @nosa_inwe on the platform, shared photos of himself donning his graduation regalia, beaming with fulfilment and pride.

He opened up about his humble beginnings in Ajegunle, a Lagos neighbourhood notorious for its tough living conditions.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including financial struggles and academic disruptions, the young man persevered and graduated with a CGPA of 4.55.

While sharing his story, he made it clear to his followers that the condition of a person's beginning doesn't define the end.

In his words:

"From Ajegunle to greatness! Despite challenges, ASUU strikes, & financial struggles, I persevered. Graduating top 1% @UNIBEN with a 4.55/5.0 CGPA, many leadership roles, & a passion for giving back. Proof that where you start doesn’t define your end!"

2. UNIBEN best graduating student shares touching story

A petroleum engineering graduate from the University of Benin, Alleh James, smashed a record as he emerged as the best-graduating student of the institution.

The intelligent young man graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98/5.0, the highest the school has ever recorded since its inception.

Speaking on his achievement, Alleh, who hails from the Igarra community in the Akoko-Edo area of Edo state, recounted how he wanted to study medicine but switched to petroleum engineering after a dream he had.

His words:

“In 2016, fresh out of Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, I was determined to study Medicine. I wrote JAMB twice, each time hoping for the best, but it just didn’t work out. While grappling with this setback, my love for mathematics — something I shared with my late father — kept drawing me in.

“One night, I had a dream that changed everything. In it, I saw myself as a petroleum engineer, and it felt like the confirmation I needed. In 2018, with renewed clarity, I applied for Petroleum Engineering, and this time, I gained admission.”

“My father had passed away in 2011 during my primary school years, so he wasn’t there to guide this decision. But my mum, even without fully understanding the details of different courses, was my rock. She always said, “Whatever you plan to do, as far as I don’t wish bad for anybody’s children, nobody will wish bad for mine.”

3. UNIBEN graduate gets N5,000 for outstanding CGPA

A Nigerian man, Ogheneochuko Okpako, was recently rewarded for emerging as the best-graduating student in his department at the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Okpako studied Mechanical Engineering and graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.80/5.0.

In a post shared via his X page (@Okpako_O2), he revealed that he secured N5,000 as a cash prize for his performance as the best-graduating student in his department.

He posted a photo of himself rocking convocation gown and a certificate he received alongside his prize as a University of Benin graduate.

Okpako said:

“Yesterday, I received the sum of #5,000 as the award for the Best Graduating Student in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Benin for the 2021/2022 Academic Session having graduated with a CGPA of 4.80/5.0.

“This award holds great significance for me, considering my journey from a very disadvantaged background to achieving such an outstanding feat. I am also honored to have served as a student leader in several positions, notably as President of my department and Faculty (NUESA).”

UNIBEN graduate shares prize he received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man shared the certificate he was given as prize for emerging as the best graduating student in his department.

The student of the University of Benin graduated from the department of Civil Engineering with a CGPA of 4.89.

