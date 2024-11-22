After her matriculation ceremony at Wigwe University, a Nigerian lady took to social media to share a video

The beautiful student posted a video showing when she was dancing to celebrate her admission to Wigwe University

Her dance moves in the short video caught the attention of many people, who also congratulated her for her admission

A Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate after she was admitted into Wigwe University.

After the matriculation, which took place at the campus of Wigwe University, she danced to celebrate.

The lady danced to celebrate her admission into Wigwe University. Photo credit: TikTok/Itell and Wigwe University.

The student, Itell, captured her impressive dance moves in a video that she posted on TikTok.

She danced in a hallway while dressed in her beautiful matriculation gown.

Itell was one of those who got admitted into the prestigious Wigwe University located in Isiokpo.

The school, which is located in Isiokpo, Rivers commenced academic activities recently.

The founder of Wigwe University

One of the most prominent factors in Wigwe University's instant popularity is the name of its founder.

The school was founded by Herbert Wigwe, a visionary bank from Isiokpo, Rivers state.

Wigwe University has been hailed as one of the best visions of Herbert Wigwe who was the CEO of Access Bank.

Sadly, Herbert Wigwe passed on before Wigwe University commenced academic activities.

However, his vision of owning a school has since come to pass, and his beautiful legacy lives on despite his death.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady matriculates into Wigwe University

@SN Ojo said:

"So does it mean that everyone in your school is a fresher?"

@Britney asked:

"So you guys are the pioneer students, that's nice."

@Kelvin smith said:

"Itel with the vibes."

@Oseja said:

"Congratulations. We are moving forward bit by bit by God's Grace."

@lmao said:

"I think say na abroad."

@Kamsiyochukwu_26 said:

"Congratulationnnnnnn!! The journey begins!"

@icyoflasu said:

"For 2024 una dey 100 level."

@Davie C said:

"I wan ask na free education or u pay that school fees."

@Cinematopia said:

"No be lie....una dey hot. una dey pay 12 million. Where una dey see this money."

Reactions to video of Wigwe University

In a related story, legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a student at Wigwe University has shared a video showing herself and other students in class.

Wigwe University is located in Isiokpo and was founded by Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.

In one of the videos she posted, the lady showed that Nollywood actor Sam Dede was in class with them but didn't say if he teaches there.

Source: Legit.ng