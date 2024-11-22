Some students of Wigwe University did a viral transition video on their school’s matriculation day

Wigwe University in Isiokpor, Rivers state, held its first matriculation ceremony on November 14, 2024

The school had its opening ceremony on Thursday, October 17, as it welcomed its first set of students

Some students of Wigwe University did a cute transition video during their school’s matriculation.

The matriculation ceremony took place on November 14, 2024, almost a month after academic activities started in the school.

The school kicked off its academic operations about 240 days after the tragic demise of its founder, Herbert Wigwe, the late Access Bank CEO.

Almost a month after it opened its doors to new students, the school officially organised its first matriculation to welcome them.

Wigwe University students share transition video from matriculation day

Three students of Wigwe University did a transition video with their beautiful matriculation gowns.

In the video shared by @jefferyytt on TikTok, the students—one female and two males—were seen in casual clothes, mouthing the lyrics of a song.

They creatively transitioned into their matriculation gowns and danced to the song.

While the female student’s matriculation gown had orange designs, one of the male student’s gown had ash designs, while the other was decorated with blue designs.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Wigwe University student’s transition video

@Javic said:

"Congratulations Jeff."

@Precious N said:

"Congratulations jeffery."

@s.ommii said:

"See this boy. Congratulations babyyyy."

@onlywith_ernest1 said:

"Choo my gee"

@Idara>3 said:

"ouu cute!!"

