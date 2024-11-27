A man has sung the praise of a young boy from his village who came up with a power solution to give light to market people at night

The boy's renewable power solution, which is remotely controlled, powers only light bulbs and is recharged with solar

The man shared how the boy charges a token for his innovation which is cheaper than using a candle

A Nigerian boy, Odera, has earned the admiration of people on social media over the renewable power solution he developed.

A man, Alex Onyia, who shared the boy's innovative work, said he is from his village.

Odera developed a renewable power solution that is cheaper than candle. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

Alex, on X, said the boy's innovation is cheaper than candle and was built for market people who sell bean cakes (akara), roasted yams and other edibles in villages at night.

Odera charges token for his power solution

Alex, the CEO of Educare, explained that an average person uses two to three candles per night and one costs N150.

However, Odera's innovation has helped them save money on candles as he only charges N70 per light bulb used every night.

Alex hailed Odera, saying his creation, which is controlled remotely, is the type of thing he loves to invest in due to its societal impact to a large number of people. Alex wrote:

"This youngster from my village named Odera developed this renewable power solution that is cheaper than using a candle.

"He built it for market people in villages selling akara, bole, roasted yam suya at night so they can stay longer and earn more money.

"The cost of one candle today is N150 and an average person uses 2 to 3 candles per night. He installs his solution at no cost and charges N70 per light bulb used every night.

"This solution can only power light bulbs and recharges with solar. He remotely controls it.

"This is the type of thinking I love to invest my money in. It has large societal impact especially to the unreached."

See Alex Onyia's tweet below:

Netizens marvel at Odera's creation

@activistmanny said:

"Interesting."

@AdenikeAwe1 said:

"Interesting, it needs patenting and scaling up."

@JudithPearce1 said:

"Really commendable.

"With a little push who knows what he would create?"

@Drmuzoic said:

"This is commendable. Thanks for picking interest in it. I hope he goes higher and does more with this knowledge and skill."

@UChigbu53414 said:

"That is what the Igbo man is known for. Happy to hear this, more wins, Odera."

@Mr__KaYcee said:

"These are the kind of people we should invest resources on. Can he scale it to all markets in the SE and not just your village?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a final year student had built a solar generator as project work.

Final year student builds solar generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a final year student had built a solar generator that does not use fuel but utilises sunlight.

The creative man Gabriel Agile is a final-year student, and the solar generator he built is his project work. When contacted, Agile told Legit.ng that his ambition is to build an energy source that is sustainable and eco-friendly.

"My future plans is to build this very device to a certain level where people will freely enjoy a steady source of energy that is eco-friendly, sustainable, reliable and portable."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng