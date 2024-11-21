A Nigerian man has asked to know the fate of UK Visa application centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt

The UK Embassy had said on November 19 that visa application suppliers for some locations would change

A Nigerian man is asking if the UK visa application centers in Port Harcourt and Enugu are still operational.

The man was reacting to the announcement by the UK Embassy that its visa application suppliers are changing.

According to the announcement, those whose application centers were affected would be notified via email.

The announcement also said the change in application suppliers would not affect decisions.

Part of it reads:

"The supplier of our visa application centres in Nigeria is changing. During this transition some customers may submit and collect their documents from different locations. You will be contacted via email if this affects you."

In response, the man, Dr Vince Chukwu asked:

"How about centres in Enugu and Port Harcourt? These centres were operational under TLSContact. Will VFS Global retain them?"

Changes in UK visa application suppliers in Nigeria

Information on the UK Visa website indicates the visa application supplier in many countries would change from TLSContact to VFS Global.

The informal reads:

"This is a list of locations where the commercial partner operating visa application centres has changed from TLScontact to VFS Global. The address and opening hours of some visa application centres will change. In a small number of locations, appointments may be unavailable for a short time. If this happens, wait until VFS Global starts operating visa application centres in your location, then sign in to continue your visa application.

"These changes will not affect the decision on your application and how long it takes to get a decision."

See the post below:

Lady shares how much she paid to study in the UK

In a related story, a lady shared how much she paid as school fees to study in the UK after getting admission into a university there.

The lady who now lives in the UK said her total school fees was £19,850 (N42 million), and she paid N20 million at first.

She travelled to the UK through the study route, and she noted that the amount of money in her bank account was N44 million.

