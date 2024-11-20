Orders for Elon Musk's Starlink residential kits have been halted nationwide in Nigeria

It said the suspension would be lifted upon the NCC's approval of the business's previously announced price rise

The company however still accepts orders for its premium Business Plan, at N159,000 for a membership each month

Elon Musk's Starlink has suspended orders for its residential kits throughout Nigeria.

It stated that the suspension will be lifted once the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the company's recently announced price increase

The company does, however, accept orders for its premium Business Plan, which permits it to charge N159,000 for a monthly subscription, as opposed to N38,000 for the Residential Plan.

“We’re committed to providing high-speed internet in Nigeria and are working closely with regulators to make adjustments that will improve the customer experience.

“Until these changes are approved, we are placing new Residential orders on hold,” the company stated in response to an attempt to order its kits.

This is coming after Starlink reportedly suspends new order for Nigerians living in three major cities of Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Other Nigerian cities where the devices are unavailable are reportedly Benin, Edo state and Warri, Delta state.

The report is linked to the company’s availability map displayed on its website. Users seeking to purchase the devices were reportedly told they could not do so due to their non-availability.

It recently announced a 97% price increase for its monthly subscription from N38,000 to N75,000 in September. It however suspended its decision to increase monthly internet subscriptions for Nigerian users while it addresses regulatory concerns.

Nigerian govt to reportedly sanction Elon Musk's company

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reportedly found Starlink guilty of breaching part of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

This followed the company's decision to increase its subscription rates without regulatory approval.

Legit.ng had reported that Starlink, owned by Elon Musk, announced a near 100% increase in its subscription fee from N38,000 to N75,000.

