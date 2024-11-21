A man was spotted crying in a video after a fire burned the bundles of naira notes he saved with him

The man saved physical cash but there was a fire incident which burnt the money and rendered them unusable

After the video went viral, some people pittied the man and advised him to take the money to the bank

A Nigerian man who saved physical cash is currently in distress as the money was burnt.

The man was spotted weeping profusely as he rumages through the ashes to bring out the burnt money.

The money was rendered useless by fire. Photo credit: TikTok/@ig.shehu5.

In a video posted on TikTok by @ig.shehu5, the man holds bundles of naira notes and shows them to the camera.

It could be seen that the money, mostly in N1000 denominations was burnt and could not be used again.

It is not clear if he kept the money at his shop or at the house, but the fire incided damaged many things in the building.

Some people who saw the video told the man to quickly take the money to the bank, saying it could be collected from him.

Reactions as fire burns man's money

@ORE OFE SAA said:

"Take it to bank only they would remove commission."

@chioma Sonia446 said:

"Take it to bank, they just need the serial numbers on it they will give u new ones, so sorry dear."

@Dee_Why001 said:

"Take it to CBN they will give you new note."

@samj said:

"Make we contribute ₦100 per person maybe e go reduce the lost."

@RASHFORD COMICS said:

"If you know say na only the money dey pain you gather here."

@jennyfairchild2 said:

"I don’t why people keep money in the house, wen we have bank."

@King Oshin said:

"My mom too burnt her money in her old bag 25k 2009…he pain me die."

Lady saves money in piggy bank

In a related story, a Nigerian woman who saved money for seven months broke her piggy box and showed the amount she saved

The woman said she started saving the money in January and she broke the piggy box in September

When she broke the piggy box, she discovered that she had saved N4,220,000 and she was happy for her efforts

