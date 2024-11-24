A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after his landlady unexpectedly increased his rent with over N100,000

According to the young man, he had woken up to the rent increment notice from N200,000 to a whopping N350,000

While sharing his experience online, he begged for help on how to tackle the situation legally as his rent expires in December

A Nigerian man's distressing experience with his landlady has sparked reactions on social media.

The tenant was shocked to receive a notice of a rent increase, leaving him scrambling for assistance.

Nigerian man seeks help as landlady increases rent

Source: Twitter

Man laments over rent increment to N350k

The man, @daniels_osi on X, shared his ordeal, revealing that the rent for his self-contained accommodation had been hiked from N200,000 to a staggering N350,000, with less than a month's notice.

He expressed his outrage, questioning the legitimacy of the rent increase and appealing for help from lawyers and others who might be able to offer guidance.

The tenant's plight touched netizens who condemned the landlady's actions as unfair and exploitative.

He lamented:

"Is this even legal? I woke up to a rent increment notice from 200k to 350k for a rent that's due in December. Almost 100% increment on a self-contained with less than a month's notice. Please help me retweet and tag any lawyer you know. This woman wants to rip us."

Reactions trail tenant's lamentation over rent increment

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Herpi Hour said:

"My landlord has increased rent twice this year, he said if you can’t pay, you should vacate the apartment and drop the keys with the security man. These landlords need who will teach them big lessons."

Lochana said:

"Sue them. With the little tenancy knowledge I have, any increment in house rent should come with a notice given at least 6 months in advance. This allows the tenant to decide whether to leave or stay."

Uncle Dennis 101 said:

"People in the comment section sahibg drag with her or leave. Don’t mind them oooh. To see a good apartment that you’re comfortable in, it’s a tedious task. I’d say you should meet your landlady in the middle and try to sort things out with her amicably."

Real Fejiro said:

"If your last payment was a year payment. You still have up to 6 months window to leave. By law you can get up to 6 months quit notice."

Broke said:

"Maybe they went for a general meeting, because this is exactly my case. 100% increment with less than two months notice SMH. I don move sha."

Taiye added:

"I feel your anguish. Na so my landlady too don me twice in the past 3 years, but I get that she must have done her findings to see that rents around had increased within the year, so they sneak the increase up on you a little too close to the expiry."

See the post below:

Man laments over 100% rent increment

