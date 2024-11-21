University of Jos Elects Female SUG President With Landslide Victory at Election, Makes History
A lady has emerged as the new University of Jos (UNIJOS) Students' Union Government (SUG) president after her landslide victory at the polls.
The lady polled over a thousand votes to make history at the prestigious institution of learning.
More details shortly...
See her tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
.
@MichealEgwuonwu
Congratulations, Jane,
Some people doubted, but we know that you can take Rayfield if you decide to.
@NelOsuji
Congratulations darling , you have made history, leave ypur mark and make sure they never forget!
@Ezeifeka_Obinna
You didn’t make any history
Read the history of your school first
@Nigeriangod_
Congratulations to you sis on this milestone and groundbreaking feats
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng