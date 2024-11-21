Global site navigation

Local editions

University of Jos Elects Female SUG President With Landslide Victory at Election, Makes History
People

University of Jos Elects Female SUG President With Landslide Victory at Election, Makes History

by  Victor Duru 1 min read

A lady has emerged as the new University of Jos (UNIJOS) Students' Union Government (SUG) president after her landslide victory at the polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The lady polled over a thousand votes to make history at the prestigious institution of learning.

More details shortly...

ertyui
Jane Pwajok Kangyang emerged UNIJOS' female SUG president in a landslide victory. Photo Credit: pwajok_jane
Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

.

@MichealEgwuonwu

Congratulations, Jane,

Some people doubted, but we know that you can take Rayfield if you decide to.

@NelOsuji

Congratulations darling , you have made history, leave ypur mark and make sure they never forget!

@Ezeifeka_Obinna

You didn’t make any history

Read the history of your school first

@Nigeriangod_

Congratulations to you sis on this milestone and groundbreaking feats

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: