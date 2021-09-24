Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro recently elected a new Students' Union Government (SUG) President a lady identified as Comr Choice Christopher

While the reality of having a female at the helm of the SUG president was hailed by many, something else got people talking

This is as the newly elected president, Choice, had photos with the school Rector Buldr. Prof. Emmanuel A. that brought their physical appearances the cynosure of all eyes

Social media users have expressed surprise at recent photos of the newly elected SUG President of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro Comr Choice Christopher with the school Rector Buldr. Prof. Emmanuel A.

The photos come after the delectable lady celebrated emerging as the female SUG president of the institution.

Many thought the lady is the rector Photo Credit: Choice Christopher

Source: Facebook

Sharing photos with her rector on Facebook, Choice wrote:

"With my Rector, Buldr. Prof. Emmanuel A. and my humble self.

"WHAT GOD CANNOT DO, DOESN'T TRULY EXIST.

"#Choiceberry."

The photos quickly circulated online for obvious reasons; people couldn't tell the rector apart from the SUG president due to their contrasting physical looks.

A Facebook user identified as Comr Emmy Boo shared photos of the duo with an emoji that expresses shock.

Reposting the photo of the rector and SUG president on Facebook, Oparaji Franklyn wondered:

"Pls who is the Rector and Who is the SUG President?"

Mixed reactions trail the video

Richmond Orekyeh said:

"Wait, why is the SUG president's mother shaking the Rector?

"Wooh... What do I know? "

Emeka Bobmilo wrote:

"The female is the SUG president,while the male is our rector,Then I am the one behind touching my bears as the Nadesstu financial secretary...."

Tunji Adeyefa remarked:

"Please kindly explain by pointing arrow. Is it the mummy or Daddy? Confusion everywhere no one will believe any of them can be SUG president."

Okoro Francis stated:

"This one supposed be conceloer oooo.

"Or even house of assembly member.

"Omo girls Sabi large oooo.

"And her age will shock you people.

"Because she don grow pass her age."

Iyke Osike opined:

"Na wa ooo...e come be like say na you be the rector boss."

"Anyways, congratulations my dear."

