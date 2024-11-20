Some businesswomen recently shared their heartbreaking experiences that made them want to end their hustles

One of the women bought a bale of jeans from an online supplier who failed to deliver quality goods to her

Another businesswoman lamented bitterly after spending a huge sum of cash to buy goods without getting customers to patronise her

Small business owners in Nigeria have been speaking out about the harsh realities of entrepreneurship.

Their recent stories revealed staggering setbacks, including dubious online deals that almost wrecked them.

3 Nigerian women almost closed down their businesses Photo credit: @bambina_design/smcfootwears/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Legit.ng in this article shares stories of three businesswomen who felt like ending their businesses.

1. Okrika seller buys 'bad' bale online

A Nigerian lady broke down in tears after receiving 'bad' second-hand boyfriend jeans from an online vendor.

The lady who recently started a business of selling thrifted clothing, had high hopes for the goods but was severely let down.

In a heartbreaking video posted by @bambina_design on TikTok, she showcased the 'subpar' items, likening them to those sold for N500 each at local markets.

Her pain was evident as she regretted making a business deal online instead of going in person to source for goods.

Bambina_design confessed that the ordeal left her feeling defeated and uncertain about continuing her business venture.

She had initially envisioned expanding her product line to include thrifted jeans but was now reconsidering, fearing reputational damage.

However, rather than publicly shaming the vendor, she chose to entrust the matter to God, invoking divine justice.

In her words:

"POV: You decided to start selling thrifted bf jeans and ordered from an online vendor on TikTok and this is what she delivered. I have cried my eyes out. They looked like they were hand picked for N500 each at katangua. I honestly had my hopes up high and i was so very disappointed.

"I have lost all the encouragement and energy to continue or push this business honestly maybe i should just stick to my shoes. I don’t want to tag the lady because I have handed her over to God and cursed her and I trust my God to do justice. My God will judge you Temiloluwa."

2. Businesswoman says she's tired of hustling

A heartbreaking video of an Instagram vendor trying to sell off her merchandise, by all means, drew a lot of attention.

The sad entrepreneur posted a video where she begged everyone in tears to purchase her shoes.

In the video posted by @smcfootwears on Instagram, she stated that the merchandise could be bought at any price because she was closing down the business.

She said, amidst tears, that she was fed up with the whole situation and was willing to sell her goods at any price because she wanted to close the business, and she didn't want to give it all out or have them destroyed.

In her words:

"Please in the name of God, if you need anything from my page I beg you please just buy I am begging you. Even if you don't need it, if it is something you can give out, buy.

"You can pay any amount you want to pay. I just want to put an end to the business; I am not doing again and I have so much stock I cannot go and give everything out and I am choked, I don't want to go and destroy them."

3. Businesswoman laments over 'wrong' decision to order online

A Nigerian businesswoman took to social media to express her disappointment and frustration after receiving thrift jeans that fell far short of her expectations.

The woman had ordered 50 pieces from an online supplier, anticipating high-quality items to stock her store.

The victim identified as @omaluxe_collectibles on TikTok, shared a video showing the subpar items she received.

In the clip, she captured a collection of tattered and worn-out clothing, including what appeared to be corporate trousers, bearing little resemblance to the stylish jeans she had ordered.

Lady in tears after ordering AirPods

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her heartbreaking experience after importing 'AirPods' from China.

In a video, she displayed the empty cases of AirPods which were sent to her and broke down in tears.

Source: Legit.ng