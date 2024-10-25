A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking experience after importing 'AirPods' from China

In a video, she displayed the empty cases of AirPods which were sent to her and broke down in tears

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to share their similar experiences after importing goods

A Nigerian lady has lamented bitterly online after the goods she imported from China arrived the country.

She took to TikTok to share a video of the empty AirPods cases she received from a Chinese supplier.

Lady shares items she got from Chinese supplier Photo credit: @ajempire/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears after importing AirPods

Posted by @ajempire on TikTok, the emotional video showed the devastated lady displaying the empty cases.

In her caption, she narrated that she had ordered AirPods from China only to receive empty cases.

The video sparked an outpouring of support and shared experiences from social media users who had fallen victim to similar situations.

Many recounted their tales of woe, from receiving faulty or counterfeit products to being swindled out of their money.

"POV: You bought airpod from China and you received an empty case. China way," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady gets empty AirPods cases

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments from netizens in the comments section.

@KadieLansss said:

"If u design these with pearl stones ehn, e go sell sharp sharp."

@P’s crafts & collections said:

"You paid for pouch maybe you didn’t read the description well though you can still sell them."

@GIRLIE/AESTHETIC/PACKAGING said:

"You even received smt, my goods of 500k since may I can’t find it."

@ℎ𝑒𝑟𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑏𝑎ℎ 𝑖𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑠 said:

"I was once a victim I bought ear pod from AliExpress just for me to receive empty case."

@VERSAGEL&LIPGLOSS SUPIES IFE said:

"Na wetin you buy you get ooo. Firstly, you didn't check the description. Secondly, the price is cheap so u went for it."

@bleanblexsin said:

"You don see ear pod 200naira na na why you rush buy lol it happened to me but I didn’t purchase much."

@CYNTHMERIT_SKINCARE said:

"Omo this happen to me when I start my china importation I order eye contact and got the packs. I even bought 50 only to find out I paid for pack not eye contact."

@Indigochild9 added:

"You ordered the pouch not the pod itself. Na you make mistake."

Watch the video below:

Businesswoman laments after importing blenders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman cried out after importing a nonfunctional batch of blenders from China.

In a heartbreaking video, she expressed her frustration, stating that returning or selling them was not an option.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng