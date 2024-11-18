A beautiful lady has shared a heartwarming video showing off her engagement ring to netizens on TikTok

While sharing the video, she recounted how some people said she will not get a man because she had crooked teeth

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A lady recently took to social media to share her story of triumph after facing harsh criticisms from people.

The beautiful lady had been subjected to discouraging comments about her appearance, specifically her crooked teeth.

Lady who was taunted over teeth, flaunts ring Photo credit: @iyona_nxumalo/TikTok.

Lady with 'crooked' teeth flaunts ring

Iyona_nxumalo posted a captivating clip on TikTok, flaunting her sparkling ring and sharing her inspiring story.

She recalled how some individuals had doubted her ability to find love due to her perceived imperfection.

The video sparked an outpouring of support and admiration from social media users. Many congratulated the happy lady and commended her for embracing her uniqueness.

Reactions as lady flaunts ring

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Baby gilr said:

"I have mild fluorosis and I have been wifed up thrice ahhh men."

@JustRachael said:

"I used to have messed up teeth and he still proposed to me, married me and he paid for my braces after."

@Mrs O said:

"Abeg no delete am. Someone told me my neck was too black it will chase men away. She laughed really hard at me in public. Been married close to 10 years now with kids. She is still searching."

@Miss_Prue said:

"Mine told me if i ever get braces he’ll divorce me cause he likes my teeth like that."

@Miss Ella added:

"Please don’t delete! Do it for all of us who’ve been told similar things because of our teeth."

