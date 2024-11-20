A Nigerian businesswoman has cried out on social media after ordering fairly used boyfriend jeans from a vendor on TikTok

In a sad video, she lamented bitterly over the items which she claimed looked like clothes that were handpicked for N500 each

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A heartbroken Nigerian lady has expressed disappointment and frustration after receiving 'bad' second-hand boyfriend jeans from an online vendor.

The lady who recently started a business of selling thrifted clothing, had high hopes for the goods but was severely let down.

Lady shows off thrift items she received

In a heartbreaking video posted by @bambina_design on TikTok, she showcased the 'subpar' items, likening them to those sold for N500 each at local markets.

Her pain was evident as she recounted her initial excitement and subsequent heartbreak with the delivery.

Bambina_design confessed that the ordeal had left her feeling defeated and uncertain about continuing her business venture.

She had initially envisioned expanding her product line to include thrifted jeans but was now reconsidering, fearing reputational damage.

However, rather than publicly shaming the vendor, she chose to entrust the matter to God, invoking divine justice.

In her words:

"POV: You decided to start selling thrifted bf jeans and ordered from an online vendor on TikTok and this is what she delivered. I have cried my eyes out. They looked like they were hand picked for N500 each at katangua. I honestly had my hopes up high and i was so very disappointed.

"I have lost all the encouragement and energy to continue or push this business honestly maybe i should just stick to my shoes. I don’t want to tag the lady because I have handed her over to God and cursed her and I trust my God to do justice. My God will judge you Temiloluwa."

Reactions trail thrift seller's lamentation

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Lipsy said:

"Never order from sheyisusu ooo. She won’t complete your order and also sell rag for you. I swear that girl no get good heart."

@Thriftsbyvalz said:

"If you want to buy bf jeans to resell, don’t buy from online vendors, go to the market yourself, even if you didn’t see much quantity, katagwa is the best market for that."

@Drip Finery said:

"Good quality bf jeans re expensive. Don't expect to buy bf jeans for 5k nd you expect it to come out nice even if you re reselling. The issue with some people is that they want it cheap."

@Thriftheaven said:

"Correct bf jean from market, least price is around 4500. So if you want to buy online lets say 5-6k each."

@thriftnmorecloset1 said:

"Oga oo some online vendor are so unfortunate. So sad. Pls tag her if she refuses to change or refund. I hope it’s not the matter of cheap stuffs tho."

@KAREN’S FASHION HUB AWKA added:

"It breaks my heart whenever I see this cause good online vendor wey dey deliver una no dey see them. Quit following wholesalers with large followers the ones with little followers will give you."

Source: Legit.ng