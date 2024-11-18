A Nigerian businesswoman has lamented bitterly on social media after purchasing thrift jeans

According to the heartbroken woman, she ordered about 50 pieces from a supplier but when they arrived, she only saw 'rags'

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian businesswoman took to social media to express her disappointment and frustration after receiving thrift jeans that fell far short of her expectations.

The woman had ordered 50 pieces from a supplier, anticipating high-quality items to stock her store.

Thrift seller displays 'bad' goods she received Photo credit: @omaluxe_collectibles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman laments over bad items from supplier

The victim identified as @omaluxe_collectibles on TikTok, shared a video showing the subpar items she received.

In the clip, she captured a collection of tattered and worn-out clothing, including what appeared to be corporate trousers, bearing little resemblance to the stylish jeans she had ordered.

She vented about the supplier's deception, stating that the individual had blocked her after the transaction.

The businesswoman also expressed her willingness to give away the unsalable items, citing that merely seeing them sparked annoyance.

In her words:

"Bought 50pcs of bf jeans from a supplier. When it came in it was rags and more of corporate trousers. Omo I'm done buying bale online. I’m throwing them away but if you want them I can send to you. It’s just in my shop there & seeing them pissses me off. She already blocked me. I saw videos but when I received it, it wasn’t what she posted."

Reactions as businesswoman laments over bad bale

The TikTok video sparked a wave of empathy from viewers who had faced similar disappointments.

Many commented on the post, recounting their horror stories of online purchases gone wrong.

@Thriftwith_ URU said:

"Oya sorry, try taking some to laundry, they will wash it and iron it. Then the coperate trousers give dem to iron too. Pair it will a good coperate shirt. You will sell dem. Match the outfit well."

@zinny splendid thrift said:

"This thrift is neat nah it is called thrift not new jeans."

@thriftvendorinbenin2 said:

"Na una dey do una self u go live legit vendor because she no get followers."

@Olayimika said:

"Same thing happened to me, I bought 10 pieces from a lady since last year, I still have the boyfriend jeans at home like this. Na small size she package give me."

@blessings said:

"Una dey take risk oo. Ordering business things online when you can go to the market and select your choice."

@OnyiGold-Thriftstore said:

"That’s why as a seller is important to go straight to the market buy the things you need by yourself and resell them, this is too much na."

@adestore__01 added:

"This thing don happen to me before I cry ehn, na me later wear the stuff the ones way no size me I give it out Omoh so sorry."

Source: Legit.ng