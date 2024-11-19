A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video appreciating her colleagues who showed great support during her trying time

The lady was fired from her job, prompting her female colleagues, who deemed the termination unjust, to resign in solidarity

Social media users who came across the video had different things to say about the bold action of the girls

An emotional video recently surfaced online, showing a group of female colleagues who resigned in protest after their fellow worker was unfairly dismissed from her job.

The clip sparked lots of reactions on social media, with many praising the bold and selfless act of the colleagues.

Lady appreciates colleagues who resigned from job

In a new video, the beneficiary of their kindness identified as @someze7 on TikTok appreciated their kindness.

She expressed her deepest gratitude to her former colleagues, apologising for inadvertently causing them to lose their jobs.

Visibly moved by their unexpected gesture and love, she described them as "the sisters I never had."

In her words:

"Ahh this love. I am forever grateful girls. I am sorry I cost you your jobs. Ahh Jesus. These girls are the sisters I never had."

Reactions as lady appreciates supportive colleagues

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@NASTYFX said:

"Na una boyfriends I go pity baba go too pay for things this December."

@Stacy said:

"Awwwwn u will not go anywhere today, if this girl go today all of us go go omo see love."

@xmany01 stated:

"If you never work for china company you won’t understand what happen. I have been through this lane before. Thank God for Today y’all will make it through by God Grace."

@~Grace couture said:

"Omo I remember when I was working at Lorna this people are ready to finish you this is love. This is unity your friends are the best and I pray that God provided a better job for all of you."

@Rio dah king added:

"Now una don leave work because of one person bad character. New people go come so who lose?"

