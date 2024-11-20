A Nigerian lady has shown the appearance of her iPhone 12 Pro Max after removing it from a fridge

She had intended to put it in a fridge for some minutes because it overheated but forgot about it entirely

Mixed feelings greeted a video she posted showing her iPhone 12 Pro Max, with some people sharing their experiences

A lady, @amakalove4332, who forgot her iPhone 12 Pro Max in a fridge, has shown netizens what it looks like after she took it out.

@amakalove4332 made a video of the iPhone and posted it on TikTok.

She put her iPhone 12 Pro Max in a fridge because it was overheating. Photo Credit: @amakalove4332

Source: TikTok

"Omo i no fit shout," she captioned her TikTok video.

Words layered on her video explained that she had put the iPhone in a fridge because it overheated.

In the video, she held up the phone, which had ice on it and lamented that she had intended to leave it in the fridge for some minutes.

Watch her video below:

iPhone user's video stirs reactions

💔LONeR💔 said:

"Your iPhone won’t get hot if you don’t play games or on spot, so those of you saying it doesn’t get hot, you are just using it to text and calculate, you not doing heavy task."

MJ bby💎 said:

"Lol I've forgotten my phone more than 3 hours in the freezer sef."

Divine ❤ said:

"At least e don cool for d next 1 week e no go hot again."

BISHOP said:

"Why always 12pro max with this issue of overheating."

Victoria ✨♌️ said:

"This happen to me this evening 😂thank God my friend came in and ask for my phone 🥺Nasoh my phone for turn to ice cream o 😂😂💔fear wey catch me No be small."

Big baby fendkiꨄ🌸💕 said:

"Use Xs first you go know say ur phone suppose dey sleep for fridge."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had used money meant for an iPhone 12 Pro Max to open a suya spot.

iPhone 12 Pro Max turns "knife"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a birthday celebrant had used his iPhone 12 Pro Max to cut a cake.

@iphone_boy1 shared the clip on TikTok and acknowledged messages from people who sent him birthday wishes, suggesting the cake was for his birthday.

In the clip, @iphone_boy1 put the iPhone through the middle as he divided the cake while his pals watched without uttering a word. Internet users were stunned that he cut his birthday cake with an iPhone instead of a small knife.

Source: Legit.ng