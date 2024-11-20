A Nigerian lady has shared a video firing back at people who used to make jest of the size of her nose

In a video, she recounted how they told her that she will not be able to get married because her nose was too big

However, while remembering the sad remarks, the beautiful lady proudly showed off her wedding ring

A young Nigerian lady recently took to social media to confront her past critics who once mocked her physical appearance.

The lady, who was subjected to hurtful comments about the size of her nose, flaunted her wedding ring in a powerful clap back.

Lady proudly shows off her wedding ring

In the video shared by @sharonjatto0 on TikTok, she recounted the painful memories of being told she would never find love due to her perceived flaw.

However, with a radiant smile, she proved her doubters wrong, gushing ever her marital bliss.

In her words:

"Your nose is too big. Nobody will marry you. You better love every part of your body. Imagine trolling fine rich girl like me with my nose from your bed on the floor in a face me I face you in ikorodu."

Reactions as lady shows off wedding ring

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, resonating with many who have faced similar struggles.

@user9357970412109 said:

"I too have a big nose. I dont like even looking at people."

@Ihatewomen said:

"No matter how bad people's opinions about your appearance, God nose what's best for u."

@DarkAngel said:

"My nose is so big people thought it’s a “ pregnancy nose” but it’s my everyday nose."

@user7101378785777 reacted:

"So this challenge must be done with pure and beautiful diamond rings. I for say why my cousin never join the challenge."

@h_dpackaging2 added:

"You are actually very beautiful Fr it’s not too big cause it compliments ur beauty ma’am."

@FROSH BURNA added:

"U go don use this nose smell wetin dey happen for this country for the past 5yrs but u refuse to say it."

