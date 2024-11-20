A Nigerian lady cried out on social media after a scorpion dropped down from the shower while she was having her bath

She asked netizens to thank God on her behalf as she shared photos of the scorpion on her X page

Many who came across the post shared their opinion on the incident and thanked God for saving her life

A Nigerian lady had a close shave with harm after a scorpion fell from the top of her shower.

She stated that the incident happened while she was having her bath.

Lady escapes harm as scorpion falls from shower. Photo: @biggirlalla

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @biggirlalla, the lady shared photos of the scorpion on her X page.

She cried out, asking netizens to thank God for her, though she said she was on alert when the incident happened.

The lady said:

"Guys thank God for me. While I was bathing this Scorpio dropped down from the top of the shower. Thank God I was at alert."

After being asked about her area of residence, the lady revealed that she lived in a bushy area.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady escapes harm after scorpion fell from shower

Many who came across the post shared their opinion on the incident, while some spoke about deadly scorpions and friendly ones.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@iAmmiira_ said:

"Thank God it didn’t sting you. I love your new avi."

@MayJaYBaE said:

"Thank God I hope you’re okay? Wow! That creature is big."

@Irunnia_ said:

"Do you bathe inside the forest?"

@__communicator_ said:

"You need to fumigate that house.. drop aza, let's raise it ASAP."

@symplyDAPO said:

"This one is actually harmless, it is the female ones that are deadly."

@DefaultCj said:

"If you are new in that apartment, or you’ve noticed a slight drop back of progress in your life since you moved there, I would advice you start making plans to leave the house."

Man transforms abandoned building into bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man transformed an abandoned uncompleted building into a beautifully furnished bungalow.

In a video, he showed the former state of the uncompleted building and the completion stage.

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and prayed to have their own house soon.

Source: Legit.ng