A Nigerian man has cried out for advice on social media after finding a living scorpion inside his house.

In a video, he displayed the poisonous insect and social media users penned helpful advice on what he could do.

Man finds deadly scorpion inside his house Photo credit: @iwegbukekenneth/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man wonders how scorpion entered his house

The man identified as @iwegbukekenneth2 said he had no idea how the scorpion was able to find its way into his house.

He filmed it as it moved close to the wall and asked netizens for their opinions on how it managed to get in.

"How come guys? Inside house," he wrote on TikTok.

Reactions as man finds scorpion inside house

Nigerians who came across the video on the TikTok app took turns to share their thoughts about his experience.

@Olivia said:

"That’s how it bite my 1 year old niece baby was playing around we heard a loud shout when we rushed the baby we saw scorpion under the pillow."

@user6840673050360 wrote:

"This kind scorpion climbed my bed and bite me for neck, na God just save me cos i almost die."

@oliviaben770 said:

"Scorpion almost kill me on Sunday, very very painful and it has strong poison,my sister and brother fear that thing."

@Haliberry hair benin said:

"When packing clothes inside observe very well, cover spaces under ur doors n fumigate ur environment this rainy season."

@Helena beauty empire said:

"Just yesterday night I saw a scorpion of this size and has many eggs inside I just thank God ooo."

@Ify said:

"Don’t eat sugarcane in your house. Put onions around your house or door step if u use to see them."

@Mma reacted:

"God saved me from this. wanted to take my bath at night in the village, only for me to flash light inside the bucket of water and saw scorpion."

@Onyiibliz added:

"I do see scorpion in my bathroom almost every month, mostly in my bathtub, have been wondering how."

@stellahairbeauty001 added:

"God has really save me Jesus this has been twice this thing bite chaiiii I saw hell. But God is bigger than it kia very bad experience."

@user1203355224096 added:

"The day I got bitten by dis thing chaiii if not for my father I would have changed address. Thank you dad, keep resting pop mam."

Watch the video below:

Man breeds millions of scorpions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a man who owns a scorpion farm where he breeds and milks their venoms for commercial purposes.

The man, Scorpion Breeder, posted a video on TikTok, showing his scorpion farm filled with thousands of the deadly stingers.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng