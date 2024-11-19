A Nigerian lady working as a hairstylist was spotted crying profusely in a video that has sparked reactions

In the video, it was indicated that the lady lost her relationship, which was why she was crying uncontrollably

Some people who saw the video took to the comment section to sympathise with her, saying she would get another man

Reactions have trailed the video of a Nigerian lady whose heart was broken by her lover.

In the trending video, the lady was spotted crying profusely in public.

The lady cried after breaking up with her boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@akua.phina3.

Source: TikTok

According to the video shared by @akua.phina3, the lady works as a hairstylist at a salon.

She was in the salon when she apparently received the bad news that she had lost her relationship.

She wept uncontrollably while doing her job at the salon. Many people who saw the video sympathised with her.

The video is captioned:

"Gave up on love."

Reactions as lady breaks up with boyfriend

@Edith wealth said:

"The only thing that can make me cry is when am broke."

@Rear diamond said:

"God will not allow me cry for a guy."

@King AB said:

"Una mate dey make Nigeria proud internationally una own nah to dey cry for man here and there."

@Classic Mina said:

"If am broke that is when I cry, because I hate to be broke."

@Odogwu Mayor said:

"Love hurts. Love kills. Love scams but at the end love heals and love is beautiful. May we find the right perfect person for us."

@huniebeauty02 said:

"I can never cry in public like this na midnight be my crying time."

@chizzybless said:

"If I fit endure the death of my love ones, who be man wey I go de cry for?"

@Pretty lady said:

"No matter what you are going through right now girl you will be fine as long as you are not pregnant."

