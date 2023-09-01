A man opened what can best be described as a scorpion farm where he breeds millions of scorpions

The man, Scorpion Breeder, posted a video showing when he was milking the scorpions and collecting the venoms

Scorpion venom is the most expensive liquid on earth, as one gallon of it costs as much as N30 billion

A man owns a scorpion farm where he breeds and milks their venoms for commercial purposes.

The man, Scorpion Breeder, posted a video on TikTok, showing his scorpion farm filled with thousands, if not millions, of the deadly stingers.

The man breeds the scorpions and collects their venom for sale. Photo credit: TikTok/@scorpionbreeder.

In one of the videos on his TikTok handle, Scorpion Breeder opened a particular section and showed the scorpions buzzing around menacingly.

He shows how he feeds them, and he even touches them as if he is immune to the sting and deadly venom.

TikTok users marvelled at the sight of the farm, with many of them saying they were scared.

Scorpion venom is the most expensive liquid on earth at N30 billion per gallon

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, scorpion venom could actually be sold, and it is the most expensive liquid on earth. A gallon of it costs as much as N30 billion.

Britannica wrote:

"The venom of the deathstalker scorpion costs $39 million dollars a gallon, making it the most expensive liquid on Earth. One scorpion would need to be milked 2.64 million times to fill a gallon. Scorpion venom has a wide array of medical applications, from identifying tumors to treating malaria."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man opens scorpion farm

@MEL_16 said:

"I think I'll get to tidy my room."

@yo_best_tzuyunista said:

"I just felt something climbing on my arm."

@Live Lima865 commented:

"I have an anxiety attack just looking at it."

@Karim Khalifa 08 said:

"Respect to the cameraman."

