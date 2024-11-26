A graduate of the University of Benin wrote a love letter to his mother as he celebrated his academic achievement

In a TikTok post, he recounted how his father abandoned them when he was only three-month-old

Many reacted as he appreciated his mum for standing by him and for the sacrifices she made for the family

Olanrewaju Awosika, a University of Benin graduate, wrote a love letter to his mother after he received his degree.

The graduate, who studied medical biochemistry, recounted how his mother catered for him after his father left them.

In an emotional letter he shared on his TikTok page (@etz_larry), the fresh graduate said he wouldn't have been able to make it without his mum.

His words:

“Dear Mom, I’m writing this with tears and joy in my heart. Today is more than just a celebration of my graduation—it’s a celebration of you, your sacrifices, your strength, and your unwavering love. This degree is a reflection of everything you have poured into me. I couldn’t have made it here without you, and I want the world to know that.

“From the moment I was just a baby, life threw challenges at you that would have broken most people. But not you. When Dad walked away while i was 3-months old, leaving you to raise us alone, you didn’t crumble. Instead, you rose above the pain, determined to give me and my siblings the best life you could.”

He also hailed his mum as his hero and inspiration.

Reactions as graduate writes love letter to his mum

@Tomisin said:

"Congratulations to our two in one."

@Dara_edit said:

"Congratulations. I will also get to this stage by God's grace."

@Andy said:

"Congratulations mom,, ur a hero for u birth a graduate."

Nigerian university graduates have been trending for academic excellence and other reasons in the past few weeks. Legit.ng previously reported how a UNILORIN student bagged first class. A female graduate also went viral over her letter to a late colleague during their convocation.

Chosen member emerges UNIBEN best graduating student

In a related story, Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, has emerged as the University of Benin's overall best graduating student.

The graduate, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a member of the Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church.

Many who came across the post on Facebook congratulated the man and applauded him for his academic achievement.

Source: Legit.ng