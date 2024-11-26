UNIBEN Best Graduating Student Shares How He Almost Dropped Out, Reacts to 'I am Chosen' Trend
- Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, emerged as the University of Benin’s overall best graduating student
- The intelligent young man, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a member of the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church
- In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, Alleh shares his struggles in school, faith, and the divine encounter that led him to study petroleum engineering
Alleh James, a petroleum engineering graduate, broke a record as he emerged as the best-graduating student of the University of Benin.
He graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98/5.0, the highest the school has ever produced since its inception.
Alleh spoke to Legit.ng about how he achieved his record-breaking feat despite life’s challenges.
UNIBEN best-graduating student wanted to study medicine
Alleh, who hails from the Igarra community in the Akoko-Edo area of Edo state, said he wanted to study medicine but switched to petroleum engineering after a dream he had.
His words:
“In 2016, fresh out of Gloryland Secondary School, Igarra, I was determined to study Medicine. I wrote JAMB twice, each time hoping for the best, but it just didn’t work out. While grappling with this setback, my love for mathematics — something I shared with my late father — kept drawing me in.
“One night, I had a dream that changed everything. In it, I saw myself as a petroleum engineer, and it felt like the confirmation I needed. In 2018, with renewed clarity, I applied for Petroleum Engineering, and this time, I gained admission.”
Alleh James celebrates his mother for being his support and motivation
The mother of the brilliant man made headlines when she wore a Chosen apron to the stage on the convocation day.
Speaking on his parents’ opinion concerning the course, he said:
“My father had passed away in 2011 during my primary school years, so he wasn’t there to guide this decision. But my mum, even without fully understanding the details of different courses, was my rock. She always said, “Whatever you plan to do, as far as I don’t wish bad for anybody’s children, nobody will wish bad for mine.”
Wesley University best graduating student shares why she didn’t have a boyfriend as an undergraduate
Her prayers and support became my anchor, and I’m grateful for her belief in me. God bless every mother like her.”
UNIBEN best graduating student shared how he almost dropped out
In an emotional twist, Alleh told Legit.ng how he almost dropped out but was saved by a scholarship.
His words:
“At one point in 2019, I nearly dropped out, but a scholarship saved me, and I felt responsible for making the most of it. Whenever the challenges felt overwhelming, I called home for prayers, which kept me going.”
When asked what he did differently to succeed, Alleh said:
“Everything I did was rooted in mentorship and prayers. My mum played a key role — she prayed for me before every single exam from 2019 to 2024. That spiritual backing, coupled with strategic studying, helped me dedicate a minimum of 8 hours and a maximum of 15 hours daily to reading.
“I also attended tutorials, such as Boiling Point Tutorials, during my first three years, learning from experienced tutors. I never underestimated the value of mentorship and consistent effort.”
Alleh James reacts to ‘I am Chosen' trend
The “I am Chosen” trend went viral on social media several weeks ago, as many celebrities and netizens made skits about the testimonies from the Lord’s Chsen church.
As a member of the church, Alleh reacted to the trend, stating that he did not subscribe to it.
His words:
“I believe in miracles, and I have been a beneficiary of the miracles several times myself. I do not subscribe to anyone that makes fun of the miracles of the chosen.”
Speaking about his plans, Alleh said he looked forward to pursuing a postgraduate program. He said if he got the opportunity to travel abroad, he’d return to Nigeria to apply what he had learnt and make a difference.
