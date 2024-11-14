A man has amused many people with his statement on popular Nigerian artistes Davido and Wizkid

A video of a man who claims to resemble singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has gone viral online.

A content creator, @ms_valeriie, had a vox pop with the man in public and asked him which artiste he looked like.

The man said he looks like singer Wizkid. Photo Credit: Lester Cohen, Samir Hussein, TikTok/@ms_valeriie

In his response to @ms_valeriie's question, the man in a suit, with a straight face, mentioned Wizkid.

He maintained that he resembles Wizkid. When asked who his favourite artiste is, he named David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The man's comments in the video sparked hilarious reactions online.

Video amuses fans of Davido and Wizkid

Iyanuloluwa🥰🥰 said:

"I literally thought he was Wizkid at first."

Steve said:

"Na davido sent this man to whine wizkid 😂 again."

PÁÇË said:

"Wizkid from the future caught on camera."

Nasty 🕸️🦋 said:

"He actually looks like that man that say let’s have it."

Big khali said:

"Make wizkid no see this video."

Rozetaone said:

"As I see am , I thought he was wizkid .. the resemblance is too much …. Person they resemble person like this."

user9412141752700 said:

"This man know good artist more than some young guys, we don dey tell una say davido better pass Wizkid but una no gree."

