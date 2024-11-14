Former Winners Chapel Vice President Bishop David Abioye's farewell service was held in Abuja on October 18 as he and Bishop Aremu were retired by the church

A man who watched the bishops' retirement service video has shared something touching he noticed

He claimed Bishop Oyedepo would not have allowed Bishop Abioye and Aremu to retire, given their values, unless they insisted

A man, Collins Eromosele, has shared an observation he made after watching Bishop Abioye and Aremu's retirement service video.

Collins, in a Facebook post, said it dawned on him that the two bishops might have chosen to retire to ensure that "the mandate" preserves the system they helped establish.

Collins claimed that some pastors retired in 2020 at 60 but were given extensions to continue pastoring.

He stated that Bishop Oyedepo must have allowed the two bishops to retire because they wanted it.

Collins noted that the 'voluntary decision" of Bishop Abioye and Aremu to retire made him respect them more.

The full text of Collins' Facebook post read:

"**Bishop Abioye's Retirement**

"For me, the news was a bit worrying, but I don't jump to conclusions.

"When I watched the retirement service yesterday, it dawned on me that Bishop Aremu and Bishop Abioye might have volunteered to retire in order to ensure the mandate preserves the system they all helped put in place.

"I didn't even know there were pastors who retired in 2020 at 60 and have been given extensions to continue pastoring.

"While I was watching yesterday, a question popped into my mind: Would it be fair to retire some pastors while allowing others to continue past the retirement age?

"Given the value and trust Bishop Oyedepo has for Bishop Abioye and Bishop Aremu, he would never have let them retire unless they insisted it was the right thing to do.

"Bishop Aremu said, " he doesn't have the capacity to start a church... he remains in winners Chapel".

"I respect them even more; no system should rest solely on its founders. Systems must be able to sustain themselves even if the founders are no longer present.

"Leaders with wisdom, why won't Winners Chapel grow?"

