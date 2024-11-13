A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member ended her service year and got a warm send-forth from her place of primary assignment (PPA)

The corps member, who was sent to a school, shared a video which showed the pupils singing for her

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and commented on the pupils’ funny song

A female National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was given a warm send-forth from the school she was posted to.

Her place of primary assignment (PPA), Neneveh Comprehensive School organised a send-forth ceremony on her behalf.

The event was captured in a video shared by @simplyqueen37 on TikTok.

In the video, the students lined up and sang for her while another covered her with an umbrella.

The corps member hugged some of the students who sang for her.

She said:

“I guessed I served my country well. I still remember how much I cried the first day I was posted to this school. Looking back now, I’m really grateful to God that I was posted to Neneveh comprehensive school. Forever in my Heart!”

Reactions trail female NYSC member’s send-forth party

@clarachioma said:

"Y I Dey hear gbaza queen?"

@TEMILADE_OLUWA

"Under the queen’s umbrella."

@Rachealino

"Na una enjoy nysc o. no be we wey serve for Lagos dem no dey respect us atall."

@Molara said:

"Them no see this one do for my ppa o😂😂na to Dey threaten person them know."

@@God'sfavorite daughter said:

"You really bonded with them."

@HubbyPride said:

"See d way i smile ad tears dey my eye."

