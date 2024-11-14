The two young men who were helped to travel abroad by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of the Omega Power Ministries have admitted they are ingrates

They spoke in a new video in which they acknowledged that they made mistakes which led to Nigerians turning against them

According to Happie Boys, they have since realized their folly and are now living a changed life after they were deported to Nigeria from Cyprus

The once-popular Happie Boys have confessed that they made several mistakes, which led to people turning against them.

The two young men came into the limelight after they were caught dancing at their workplace.

They would later be sacked by their employers who frowned at their dance and apparently regarded it as a display of laxity.

Nigerians took pity on them, and their story went viral, attracting the attention of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministries, Port Harcourt.

They later fell out with the man of God, and they were deported from Cyprus, where he had sent them to study.

It even reached the point where Apostle Chibuzor cursed them for dragging him on social media. The curse was later lifted.

But in the new video interview with Mr Lilgaga, Happie Boys admitted they were ungrateful after getting the opportunity that would have changed their lives.

According to them, they were deported from Cyprus because their stay in the country had expired.

They said they were later arrested, and they even went to prison, but said living in prison was soft.

Happie Boys said the love Nigerians had for them is no longer there, admitting that people have turned against them.

