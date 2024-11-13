Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye said it is the intervention of God that saved the naira during the exchange rate crisis

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God said the US dollar would have been selling for N10,000 by now

He said he called for prayers and some people joined him in praying and God intervened in the exchange rate situation

Pastor E.A. Adeboye shared his views about the rising cost of the US dollar to the naira.

The revered man of God said God saved the naira from further crashing against the US dollar.

Adeboye said God intervened in the exchange rate crisis. Photo credit: Instagram/EA Adeboye and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

He was speaking at the Special Holy Ghost Congress organised by the RCCG in Abuja, a video of which was posted on YouTube by RCCG Continental.

According to Adeboye, the exchange rate problem started when some people decided to create problems after the president stopped the money being spent on the importation of fuel.

His words:

"When you are going to quote me, please quote me accurately. We need help. And it is not human help, it is divine help. I will give you one or two reasons why. Because of you want restoration, you must first of all admit something is missing.

"Before our president came in, everybody knew that the reason we were having financial problems (we have been having it o, before he came in) is the fact that a lot of money was being spent to import petrol. Ah! How can we be importing petrol where we have this thing in abundance here? We spent billions of naira on our refineries, they didn't work. So we can be able to keep on importing. That's why when the president came in, the very first day he came, he said this money that they spend in importing petrol, he says he cancelled it. We were all rejoicing, thank God. But some people were angry, those who were making money from importing petrol. Then they decided okay, we will create a problem.

"Then all of a sudden, naira began to go down, fast. I cried to my people, let us pray. Thank God some people joined me in praying. Because the way naira was going then, if God has not intervened, by now, 1$ would be about N10,000. But God stepped in. Just to show you that we need prayers. And you know this has nothing to do with politics, I'm not a politician and I will never be one. That's not my calling."

Watch the video below:

