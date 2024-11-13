Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the RCCG has faulted oil cabals for their insistence on petrol importation and subjecting Nigerians to suffering

The RCCG general overseer at the church's special convention in Abuja said the oil cabals are responsible for the deaths of Nigeria's four oil refineries

Adeboye alleged that the cabals are already on the move to destroy the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to sustain their fuel importation

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has called on Nigerians to pray for divine intervention to counter the efforts of oil cabals trying to frustrate the operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

According to Adeboye, these cabals, who have previously crippled Nigeria's four government-owned refineries, are now working against the Dangote Refinery to maintain their fuel import business.

The Guardian reported that Adeboye made this call during the November 2024 Abuja Special Holy Ghost Service, themed "Total Restoration". He emphasized that Nigeria, as a major crude oil producer, should not be importing fuel, but rather refining its own oil. The cleric questioned the persistence of fuel imports despite the country's oil-rich status, asking, "Are we under a curse?"

Where is Dangote Refinery located?

The Dangote Refinery, located in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State, is currently Nigeria's only facility refining petrol. Adeboye praised Aliko Dangote, the refinery's owner, for building a functional refinery, despite not being a relative or from his village. He noted that Dangote's efforts have been met with resistance from oil marketers who want to continue importing fuel for personal gain.

Adebayo then lamented the damages of the fuel subsidy in Nigeria, adding that it significantly drained the country's resources and contributed immensely to the nation's debt and corruption. The cleric said Nigerians welcomed President Bola Tinubu's announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy, but the oil marketers who benefited from it were furious.

The RCCG general overseer then urged Nigerians to pray for total restoration in Nigeria, adding that the people are suffering because of the actions of the oil marketers. According to him, Dangote Refinery has the capacity to meet Nigerians' needs and also export.

