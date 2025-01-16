A graduate of the University of Lagos celebrated her convocation as she recounted her experiences

She shared pictures from her convocation and her cumulative grade point average (CGPA), which was almost a first class

Many who came across the post praised the lady’s efforts and congratulated her on her graduation

A beautiful lady, Jemimah Olufemi, celebrated her graduation from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in style.

She graduated from the Department of Microbiology at UNILAG.

University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate Jemimah Olufemi goes viral after sharing her CGPA online. Photo: @jemimahxoxo

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @jemimahxoxo, the lady shared her cumulative grade point average (CGPA), which moved many netizens.

The post was also accompanied by her beautiful pictures with her convocation gown.

UNILAG Microbiology graduate gets 4.49 CGPA

The lady announced that her CGPA was 4.49, adding that she received a second-class (upper division) degree.

First-class degrees are often from 4.50 and above in a 5.00 grading system.

Despite her CGPA, the lady shared her experience in school and celebrated her efforts.

The lady noted that though the journey had been long, every step was worth it.

She said:

“The journey has been long, but every step was worth it! 4.49/5.00 B.Sc.(Hons) Microbiology. #UNILAGconvocation #Unilagconvocation2024.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail UNILAG graduate’s CGPA

Many who came across the post appreciated the lady’s efforts as she announced her CGPA.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@fimiii06 said:

"nahh, they did you dirty. congrats tho."

@Oluchyxx said:

"Ahhhh, omoo. Congratulations though, 4.49 is not easy."

@Mikun_manuel said:

"Congratulations. No matter what ,I know the kind of hard work and dedication it takes to get to 4.49 which is really commendable you still deserved that 0.01. Regardless it’s still a big win."

@kayowasafa said:

"4.49 oh my God, congratulations by the way."

@realdoctorlee said:

"This is wicked but congratulations Jemimah."

@PrinceOkeoma said:

"Wow! Congratulations. You missed first class by 0.01, Kai!"

@moetolani said:

"You did so well regardless babe ! Rooting!"

@justifiedIfe

"Congratulations, my love! We won!"

@abubakarameen_ said:

"WOW! Congratulations on your outstanding achievement! 4.49/5.00 is incredible! Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off! You've made your mark in Microbiology, and the world awaits your contributions! #UnilagPride #Convocation2024."

@nwendychukwu said:

"MCB. Congratulations girl. I can tell how hard you worked, You rock champ."

@jaygold_c said:

"ọmọ, 4.49. Regardless you are great, congratulations."

@azeez_szn said:

"Pesin wey dey 3.5 go still talk say Dem dey the same level..LMAO."

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng