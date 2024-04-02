Baze University, Abuja, has announced a huge increase in the tuition fee for new and returning students

The increment, which cut across all departments in the university will take effect from May, 2024

The school tuition fee was increased by 35 per cent, Hostel fees were increased by 100 per cent, and laundry charges were hiked by 25 per cent

FCT, Abuja - Baze University, Abuja, owned by the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Baba Datti-Ahmed has increased fees payable by students.

The private university cited an ‘astronomical rise’ in the cost of goods and services as the reason for the increment.

The new payment schedule will take effect from May, 2024 Photo credit: @Hamix37

The university’s Deputy Registrar and Acting Dean of Students, Kehinde Adekeye, disclosed this in an internal memo sent to students, Premium Times reports.

Breakdown of Baze University fees increment

According to the memo, there is a 100 per cent increase in hostel fees, a 35 per cent increase in tuition, and internship fees and a 25 per cent increase in laundry charges.

Adekeye said the new increment will become effective from May 2024.

“I am directed to inform you that after careful consideration and assessment of various factors such as the astronomical rise in the cost of goods and services, provision of competitive salaries and benefits, compliance efforts with government regulations and accreditation standards, and general economic downturns, the university management has decided to implement the following fees adjustments as approved by the University Governing Council, effective May 2024.”

It was gathered that before the 35% increment, the tuition was about N3 million per academic session, while medical students pay as high as N5 million from the second year through the fourth year.

While in the fifth year, medical students pay N9 million per academic session.

In the previous schedule, students paid between N800,000 and N1.2 million for hostel fees for a session before the 100 per cent increment.

As reported by The Punch, some students have written a letter to the Pro-Chancellor and Dean of Student Affairs of the school over the hike in the tuition fees.

The student requested a downward review of the fees, stating that students were deprived of necessities such as a steady water supply, clean toilets, and consistent electricity despite the exorbitant fees.

Baze University banned from admitting law students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Council of Legal Education (CLE) imposed a five-year moratorium on the admission of law students to the Faculty of Law at Baze University, Abuja, with immediate effect.

The CLE took action after finding the university guilty of “flagrantly” contravening its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the council.

The university was indicted by an accreditation panel led by the director-general of the Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Hayatu Chiroma (SAN).

