A Nigerian man is surprised and apprehensive that a turkey in his compound has refused to leave his wife alone

The man's wife is pregnant and the turkey, popularly called tolo tolo has been following her around unrelenting

Even after the woman was told to change the dress she was putting on, the tolo tolo still went and sat before her

A white tolo tolo has refused to leave a Nigerian woman alone and her husband is getting worried.

A video emerged online showing that the turkey was following the woman everyehre she went to in the compound.

The turkey has continued to follow the pregnant woman. Photo credit: TikTok/orji4dad.

Source: TikTok

In the first video posted by Orji4dad, the turkey followed the woman and sat wherever she sat.

In the new video, the pregnant woman was told to go and change her dress and she did.

When the woman entered the room, the bird came and sat close to the door to wait for her.

A lot of people in the comment section of the post are trying to interpret the meaning of the development.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as tolo tolo follows Nigerian woman around

@SPARKO YUAN said:

"Spiritual meaning of a turkey following you wherever you go."

@Deewhy033 said:

"It means your child is Turkish citizen. No need visa for the child to enter Turkey just passport."

@still_xrisla said:

"They are both pregnant that’s why."

@Emmanuelenab said:

"Abi the turkey think say she hide food for belle?"

@Modesty said:

"The baby wey she want born na turkey."

@Dear Men said:

"The woman is about to give birth to a King. And a child of abundance."

@Angel v said:

"The turkey is pregnant, I remember my sister who was pregnant and our dog too was pregnant wherever she goes the dog follow, they even gave birth this same day."

Baby plays with tolo tolo

In a related story, a baby's jovial play with a turkey has gone viral, and people are wondering why the large bird behaved so calmly with the child.

She looked like the turkey was her pet as she laughed heartily while warmly hugging it.

Many people who saw the video said they knew turkeys to be aggressive birds, but this one in the video was calm and collected.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng