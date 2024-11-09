A Nigerian mother has shared a funny video showing her child's reaction after she professed love for her

In the hilarious clip, the little girl who was crying loudly immediately stopped and began to blow kisses to her mother

Social media users who watched the clip gushed over the girl's beauty while praising the loving nature of kids

A Nigerian mother's video showing her child's adorable reaction to a profession of love has melted hearts online.

The captivating clip revealed the power of affection in soothing her child's distress in just a few seconds.

Girl stops crying after mum professed love

Posted by @prettyjossy on TikTok, the video showed the little girl in the midst of a tearful outburst, only to suddenly cease crying when her mother assured her of her love.

The child's facial expression shifted from tears to radiant joy as she began sending kisses to her mother.

"POV: You told your daughter you love her while she was crying. Kids and drama 5 and 6," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of mum and daughter

TikTok users were captivated by the toddler's beauty and the love she shared with her mother.

Others found the clip entirely hilarious and they penned funny remarks in the comments section.

@Oloh_Online_Store said:

"This is parenting no be my mum na if you don’t stop crying there I will give you a reason to cry."

@TeeNuts peanut burger said:

"This girl go love words of affirmation."

@nuzzyluv said:

"God pls don’t let this lovely cutie experience heartbreak in her life. She’s so loving."

@SarahImony said:

"Abeg no tell me sey na November you born her o because na small I love you dey make us (November babies) loose guard."

@RITA said:

"Ohk another sound for those in a relationship go use suffo cate us we the singles soon. My fellow singles please we are never safe next yr too."

@Perpetual/kukscollection said;

"My daughter always says, "Mummy, I love you and I miss you "even when I've been with her all day."

@Radi added:

"This is me and my guy. Whenever I cries immediately after him telling me mbu he loves me I start smiling. Dramatic me."

@Chris said:

"The shortest conversation in the world is when you're in the toilet and someone opens the door. You: Ah. The person: oooh."

Watch the video below:

Mum laments as baby cries uncontrollably

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a first-time Nigerian mum couldn't come to terms with why her newborn baby would not stop crying uncontrollably.

The frustrated woman lamented as she revealed that it was not long ago that she gave the child milk.

Source: Legit.ng