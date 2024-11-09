A funny Nigerian man dished out a warning to his wife and their baby after buying milk at a costly price

In a trending post, he sent a voice note to his wife, asking her to warn their baby against vommitting after eating

Social media users who came across the post were left in stitches as they reacted to the man's lamentation

A Nigerian man's hilarious warning to his wife and infant daughter has left users rolling with laughter.

In a funny voice note posted on TikTok, the father expressed his frustration over the rising cost of milk and pampers.

Man laments after buying costly milk Photo credit: @lisapeter06/TikTok.

Dad warns daughter against vommitting

After splurging over N100,000 on milk and diapers, the concerned dad felt compelled to remind his family to appreciate the costly provisions.

In the voice note shared by @lisapeter06 on TikTok, he jokingly cautioned his wife to warn their baby against vomiting after consuming the pricey milk.

The father's playful yet stern tone sparked uncontrollable laughter among social media users.

"Make I give you and your daughter quick reminder. Ordinary milk and pampers cost over N100,000. If your pikin dey drink milk, drink custard and vomit, na nodding straight," he said.

Reactions as man warns wife, daughter

TikTok users commiserated with his financial struggles and shared their relatable experiences.

@DESOLATE said:

"Play the voice record for the baby make she understand say her papa serious for the milk matter."

@Richy CJ said:

"Tomorrow now they will be shouting mother's Day up and down, forgetting my sacrifice."

@Dahallback_gal said:

"Omo make nobody nod Mia oo. She's just a bby."

@Fashion Designer in Ibadan said:

"Honestly God will continue to bless all the responsible dads out there."

@Jindho said:

"Be like say na the backup go throw Mia to papa for nodding."

@Im_derick_kimbest commented:

"Person wey go still buy another one."

@princess said:

"I can’t stop laughing. This man is really funny which one be noddin straight."

@Nicki joy said:

"Nobody is talking about the baby carrier. Abi na only me see am."

@December 11 added:

"Leave the milk matter first wethin he take carry the baby so."

Dad laments over son's eating habits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian dad lamented on the internet over his little son's large appetite, which has seen him consume many tins of cereal.

The man wondered how his five-month-old son would have such an appetite and vowed to switch him to eating eba (swallow).

