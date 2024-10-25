A lady has shown how her friend filled all her containers in her house with water amid a one-week blackout

The lady narrated how her friend’s caretaker rented a generator to pump water in the compound after there was no power supply for a week

The video has gone viral, eliciting reactions from netizens who shared their similar experiences

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A lady’s unconventional way of storing water in her home has stunned netizens.

She filled all her containers with water, including kettle, plates, cups, and water bottles.

Lady fills containers with water amid blackout. Photo: @midwife_zinny

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @midwife_zinny on TikTok, the lady’s friend showed the kitchen with many water-filled containers.

The containers included kettles, pots, plastic plates and water bottles and were arranged in different parts of the kitchen.

She said:

“POV: As Nepa refuse to give us light for over one week now, caretaker decided to rent gen to pump water for us, my friend vex and filled up things in her house. Na only spoon wey this girl no fill up.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady fills containers with water

The video has gone viral, eliciting reactions from netizens who shared similar experiences.

@Ade joke said:

"Something that I can do. Funniest part Nepa fit bring light the next day."

@Quin_Rutty said:

"How una wan take cook?"

@viviannzube2 said:

"you will end up pouring out sone when you want to make use of any of the containers."

@kenny said:

"Nah that Time nepa go come bring light ."

@aderinolafaith said:

"if any body dare waste that water"

Alkhady020 said:

"Dis kind of tin ehn na after u fight for water finish nepa go com bring light."

Blackout as national grid collapses

Legit.ng earlier reported that in October 2024, Nigeria experienced several national grid collapses within a week, plunging homes and businesses into complete darkness.

Grid failures have become increasingly frequent in the country as the federal government, through the ministry of power, works to address the underlying causes.

A national grid collapse in Nigeria occurs when the entire power transmission system fails, resulting in extensive electricity outages nationwide.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng