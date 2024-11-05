A Nigerian lady has reportedly passed on just one year after she got married to her husband who is also dead

Trending posts on Facebook have it that her husband passed on just months after they got married

She was pregnant and had recently welcomed a baby who has now become an orphan in a shocking turn of events

A young lady's images are trending on social media after she reportedly passed on.

Posts on Facebook have it that she had recently welcomed a baby and passed on afterwards.

The lady was a former vice president of SUG at Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike.

Also, according to the posts, the lady, Cynthia Okeke got married one year ago.

She was also said to have lost her husband just months into their marriage.

Cynthia was the former vice president of the students' union government of the Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi state.

One of the posts by Maria Ude Nwanchi reads:

"Lady who just lost her husband and just gave birth passes away. The AE-FUNAI community is in shock! Former SUG Vice Presidential Aspirant Cynthia has passed on in a shocking turnout of events. Okafor Cynthia got married in January, lost her husband few months after, gave birth in October and now we're getting to know that she passed on. This is tragic."

See some reactions to the post below:

Omeiza Aliyu 'Sayz said:

"To raise a child alone in this economy and under such unplanned heartbreaking circumstances can be too much for many people to handle."

Ernest Okpani Otu said:

"What a sad News... May their souls rest in peace."

Ifeoma Orjichukwu said:

"Her heart couldn't handle it.....Rest in peace! God! Her new baby. Life can be brutal."

Ahunna Vivian Oparah-Nzeh said:

"Painful... Rest on dearies. Yet some won't even value their marriage and be thankful admist life issues."

