A Nigerian lady has reacted to the trending scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga

Several tapes of Baltasar with women, including his brother's wife and cousin, leaked on social media, causing an uproar

The lady's reaction to the scandal was centred on men who blamed the women involved in the leaked tapes

A Nigerian lady on X has reacted to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Lady slams men for hyping Baltasar.

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Lady slams men over Baltasar's scandal

In an X post by @IsaiahSandra4 on X, the lady slammed men who blamed the women involved in Baltasar's leaked tapes.

She said they should instead "drag" the finance boss for deceiving the women.

Her words:

“See the way Men are Hyping the Equatorial Guinea Man for his shameless Behavior,still have the guts to sneak in Women into the conversation calling women all sorts of names...You people are not serious in this Life. What's stopping y'all to drag him for deceiving over 400 women?”

See the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady's take on Baltasar's leaked tapes

@a_lil_moTswana said:

"Mind you I doubt a lot of those women knew they were being recorded."

@King03510

"Not supporting wat he did but pls NEVER in your life call him a deceit or that he deceived the ladies or women.NEVER."

@Aka_Lynnn

"How did he convince them all, i think he used witchcraft."

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss leaked tapes trend on social media

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, comedian Craze Clown noted that the husbands of the women in the tape may never forgive their wives.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Baltasar had been arrested, and officials in the leaked tapes were suspended from their government positions.

