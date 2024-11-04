The management of Bowen University, Iwo in Osun State, has rewarded its overall best graduating student for 2024 with a N1 million gift

The fresh graduate had a near-perfect cumulative grade point average (CGPA) and won many awards

The excited biochemistry scholar listed the awards and prizes he won as he made history at the varsity

A native of Iwo, Clinton Ayodeji Akanbi, has emerged as Bowen University's 2024 best graduating student overall.

Clinton finished with a first class degree in biochemistry and had a 4.99 CGPA, with a weighted average score of 86.99.

Clinton bagged a first class degree in biochemistry. Photo Credit: @bolect4

For his academic feat, Bowen University management gifted Clinton N1 million.

A short clip Clinton shared on TikTok captured the moment Clinton was announced as the overall best graduating student and given the prize at a ceremony in the varsity.

Celebrating his achievement on TikTok, Clinton expressed gratitude for the journey and listed other prizes he won. He wrote:

"Pro Chancellor’s Prize 🏆.

"Vice Chancellor’s Prize 🎓.

"College Prize 🥇.

"Programme Prize in Biochemistry."

It is noteworthy that Clinton was the best graduating student in biochemistry and the best graduating student in the College of Agriculture, Engineering, and Sciences

Watch the video below:

People celebrate Clinton Ayodeji Akanbi

Emmy Lee said:

"E con dey do me like to be overall best graduating student."

𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽ℝ𝔼𝕐.𝕏𝔻💖✨ said:

"The way I was just clapping and smiling like a sheep yesterday ehn 😅 congrats bro."

Kiara hogan🌹 said:

"My mama go talk say "That your mate where were you when they were reading."

Loveth🎀 said:

"Why are people not shouting?"

Snookum 🦋❣️😍 said:

"God do mine too i tap from your blessing congratulations dear mine is coming soon."

Queenfahimah16 said:

"Congratulations, I claim for myself too inshallah."

Pulchritude Delight said:

"My school can't relate to the price money sha."

Nnaji said she graduated with a 4.93 CGPA in a 5.0 grading system and was the best graduating student of jurisprudence and legal theory. Nnaji further said she was the best graduating land law student, won the Amnesty International 2024 debate, and emerged as the 2023 BOSAN scholar.

