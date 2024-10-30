Some members of staff of Wigwe University shared some things they remember about Herbert Wigwe, who died earlier in the year

They shared unique comments of motivation by the late CEO of Access Holding Company, Herbert Wigwe

The video containing Wigwe's comments, as repeated by the staff, was shared on TikTok, where it went viral

Wigwe University staff shared some messages of motivation which came from the late Access Holding Company CEO Herbert Wigwe.

They jumped on a trend, sharing their memories of the late banker who established Wigwe University, Isiokpo.

The staff shared what the founder, Herbert Wigwe, once said. Photo credit: Wigwe University.

In the video posted on the TikTok handle of the school, staff took turns to share comments Herbert once made.

Mostly, they were comments of motivation made by the legendary banker to encourage staff at the school to work hard to achieve his great vision.

The video was captioned:

"Dr Herbert once said.....The fearless team had to jump on this interesting trend in honor of our founder and Chancellor, Dr Herbert Wigwe. His vision lives on and his words will forever resonate with us."

Sharing one of the things the late banker said, one of the staff noted that he wanted a unique school.

She quoted him as follows:

"I don't want to hear anything like competition. What we are building here is very unique. It is second to none. It is unique."

The video also showed that Herbert Wigwe was a playful person who interacted with his staff as they all remembered him talking to them and remembered what he said.

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who is a student at Wigwe University shared a video showing herself and other students in class.

In one of the videos she posted, the lady showed that Nollywood actor Sam Dede was in class with them but didn't say if he teaches there.

When the lady was asked how much it costs to be a student at Wigwe University, she said the lowest school fees there was N9.8 million.

Many netizens who heard the fees said the school is for rich people who can afford it for their children.

