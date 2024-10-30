Seventeen villages in Abia State will be lit up as a businessman is set to install solar street lights for free

The businessman announced his plan on social media and revealed that 100 street poles have already been delivered to one of the villages named Nkpakpi

Many social media users hailed the kindhearted businessman for his gesture to the 17 Abia villages

A Nigerian businessman, Steven Nwankwo Ukpabi, is set to install 1,000 solar street lights in 17 villages in Abia.

Steven disclosed this in a Facebook post on October 29.

Steven said the solar street light initiative is part of his Uturu project and added that 100 poles have been delivered to Nkpakpi.

He said that the poles would gradually be delivered to other villages. He shared pictures of some of the solar street lights. He wrote:

"Today 29 Oct 2024, people of Amodu Ututu Arochukwu LGA received their own solar power, part of my light up Ututu project which I promised to share 1000 solar energy to 17 villages in Ututu, gradually I will achieve the number as promised, Nkpakpi got a delivery of 100 poles, Amodu just got their own delivery, gradually the 17 villages will be completed."

People commend Steven Nwankwo Ukpabi

Nwankwo Sammy said:

"My boss.

"You have done it again, to our lovely people, I pray that the almighty God strengthen you more and more, thank you so much,

"My boss, (chief ugwu na amiami 1)."

Okorie Chidimma said:

"Good intentions never dies no matter how long it takes,,,,am glad you kept to everything you've ever said you wished you could do for your people👊👊👊👊."

Cyprian Nwaigbo said:

"Very impressive! You’re doing well Bro."

Enyinnaya Igwe said:

"Ugwu Na Ami-Ami 1 of Ututu ancient kingdom 💪💯.... kudos to you."

Engr David Okeke said:

"But complete it to all the 19 Villages no matter how small or late ,. May what or who so ever you believed in help you to achieve this."

Jombo Aloysius said:

"May God continue to replenish your pocket.. .God bless you."

Dikachi Billions Iyke said:

"Well done Attila General Amb Steven Ukpabi, My Own Biggest Brother and Boss!!! Ugwu na Ami Ami 1 na Arochukwu Ancient kingdom."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had installed solar electricity in his house.

Family install solar batteries for electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady said she and her family installed solar batteries at home after they got tired of buying fuel.

The lady said they got tired of buying fuel to power their generating set, and they looked for an alternative source of electricity.

In a TikTok post, the lady, @chizaram, noted that the solar electricity system cost them millions to install. She said they built it like a car park in the compound and can power household appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, fridges, and others.

