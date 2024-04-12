A Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply

A Nigerian lady and her family are now enjoying 24/7 electricity after they installed a solar system in their house.

The lady said they got tired of buying fuel to power their generating set, and they looked for an alternative source of electricity.

The lady said she was tired of buying fuel. Photo credit: TikTok/@chizaram and Getty Images/Vithun and Khamsongonurdongel. Batteries used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

In a TikTok post, the lady, @chizaram, noted that the solar electricity system cost them millions to install.

She said they built it like a car park in the compound and that it is able to power their household appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, fridges and other things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She captioned the video:

"I'm tired of buying fuel, so we decided to buy and install solar inverters that carry all ACs, sumo, washing machine and other heavy loads. It costs millions. We did it as a solar car park. It helps me a lot. No more fuel or NEPA issues."

The federal government recently increased the electricity tariff for band A users after it was approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Some Nigerians are looking for cheaper and alternative ways to power their homes instead of depending on public power supply.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady installs solar system

@KELZ said:

"Something wey no fit las for 7 hours with all load on… after five years you go buy set of new batteries."

@official Angel said:

"Like how much ma? They are calling 2 million for my husband here."

@TessyGeorge said:

"Best decision my family took."

List of communities affected by new electricity tariff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the areas affected by the new electricity tariff in some areas in Lagos state.

Those affected are to adjust to the new tariff even as the electricity company has started informing them.

Ikeja Electric has released a list of communities under Band A as well as those under Band B, C, D and E.

Source: Legit.ng