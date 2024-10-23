Nigerian online personality Woodberry has given his candid input on Wike's new policy for street beggars

The Federal Capital Territory minister, in a meeting on Tuesday, October 23, declared war on roadside beggars in Abuja

Reacting to the news online, the notorious Instagram influencer shared more locations that would aid his mission, igniting hot takes online

Nigerian online personality Olalekan Ponle, aka Woodberry, shared his take on Nyesom Wike's plan for beggars in Abuja.

On Tuesday, October 23, the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, declared war on beggars, stating that enforcement authorities would begin to catch them the following Monday.

Hushpuppi’s friend Woodberry directed FCT Minister Wike on his new policy. Credit: @mrwoodberry, @nyesomwike

Source: Instagram

Wike announced this at the formal flag-off ceremony for the construction of an access road from Ring 1 via N16 to Judges' quarters and roads within the quarters in Abuja's Katampe District.

Reacting to the news online, Woodberry, a friend of notorious Instagram influencer Hushpuppi (Ramon Olorunwa Abbas), declared that there were more beggars on WhatsApp and Snapchat than on the streets.

He wrote:

"They are plenty on WhatsApp and Snapchat, sir."

See his post below:

Woodberry's message to Wike stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

big___kenzo:

"Yes, oo some of of the ladies don’t eat anymore oooo."

ibrahimkafayatraji__imole:

"Make dem first pick portable 😂😂😂 awon agba begger Celebrity."

alausa_olainukan:

"Make them help us tell mark to help us dey monitor then once they beg like this make them close their whatsapp asapu."

yiierew:

"The difference between naija babes and almajiri na plate, especially for that WhatsApp."

thug_since_20s:

"Ajeh some of them from WhatsApp done Dey enter instagram seff ."

akinkunmi_state_captain:

Make nobody picked me Ooo,Na social media i they 😞 I no they Street ooo."

becky_philips_:

"And those men that ask if you cook something you drop money way them go cook for you sir pick them join too."

