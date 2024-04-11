A man who installed a solar electricity system in his house has shared the electronic items it could carry without problems

The man said the solar system he installed could carry his air conditioner, refrigerator, televisions and water dispenser

He noted that the solar batteries he is using give him 1.25kw of electricity and that it is conveniently serving him

A man said he installed a solar electricity system in his house, and that thing is serving him well.

In a post on social media platform X, the man noted that solar electricity could power his household appliances.

The man said the solar batteries carry his AC. Photo credit: Getty Images/Nitat Termmee/Kypros and X/@bigbrovar. Man's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The man, @bigbrovar, noted that the batteries installed in his house could give him 1.25kw of electricity.

He said it could carry his fridge, air conditioner, televisions, water dispenser and many other electronic gadgets.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"I sometimes struggle to understand how people instantaneously consume 3 to 4kw of electricity. I am currently pulling 1.25kw from my batteries.. that's running 2 x 65 inch TVs, a 220L fridge, water dispenser, a 1.5HP AC, couple of ceiling fans, a home lab and lots of lights."

This is coming at a time when there is an increase in electricity tariff as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and people are looking for alternative source of electricity in Nigeria.

See his post below:

Reactions as man installs solar electricity

@yusufkazeem2 said:

"This is great. I see you have a Cloud Smart Switch. Are you a Network Engineer?"

@scarn2001 said"

"Of course, the battery would power these devices but the question is for how long though? The total power consumed by the devices you mentioned would be in excess of 900-1000w ..your battery wouldn’t last more than 2 hrs if all devices are on."

@ThisDeolaSef asked:

"My inverter AC alone takes between 900W and 1.2KW. How did you do this? Please help my life."

List of communities affected by new electricity tariff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the areas affected by the new electricity tariff in some areas in Lagos state.

Those affected are to adjust to the new tariff even as the electricity company has started informing them.

Ikeja Electric has released a list of communities under Band A as well as those under Band B, C, D and E.

Some of the areas are under Ikorodu, Ikeja, Oshodi, Abule Egba and more.

Source: Legit.ng