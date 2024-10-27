A Nigerian lady has become a university graduate after overcoming the challenges she faced in school

A Nigerian lady has proudly shared her success story after she graduated from the university.

According to the lady, she spent five years in school after which she graduated with a good result.

The lady graduated from Covenant University with a degree in Information Communication Engineering. Photo credit: TikTok/@wigsbyfayy.

In a post she made on TikTok to celebrate her graduation, the lady, Faithful, she studied information communication engineering.

Faithful said after she got into Covenenant University, she began to ask herself why she chose the course.

She hinted that the course was very difficult for her but she trusted God and worked hard.

Her words

"Five years of trusting my maker. All glory and honor belongs to God. He did this!!!! God can be trusted. 5 years in one of the hardest courses in that school. No carry overs!!!! Not one!!! Solid CGPA! Please put your trust and faith in God and I promise He will never let you down."

Reactions as lady graduates from Covenant University

@Adeola.12345 said:

"Congratulations I’m about to start my 5 years journey too."

@Sarah said:

"You look so beautiful."

@lovingflash19 said:

"Congratulations big sister, God did."

@Midebaby said:

"We see why you decided to do this wigs thing. Thank you oh, for saving yourself and the rest of us."

@Praimixx.xx said:

"Congratulations! I’m about to start my own 5 years journey in the same school tomorrow."

@Izehiiii said:

"Did engineering with a business, thriving one at that!"

@tumsss said:

"Congrats my boo."

@Fiyin.d said:

"Congratulations Faithful."

