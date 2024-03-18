A Nigerian lady’s purchase of three tricycles has become a viral sensation on TikTok

The video showcases her standing proudly beside her new vehicles, her smile reflecting her pride in the acquisition

The clip has drawn numerous congratulatory messages, with viewers recognizing it as a smart investment

She shares the three tricycle she bought. Photo credit: @ada_ego/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video received a wave of congratulations from viewers, who recognised her investment as a wise decision in the current economic climate.

As shared by @ada_ego, this story of entrepreneurial spirit and smart investment resonated with many, making it a trending topic on social media platforms.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

RMãnñyTëch said:

“U try but not a nice investment.”

iNVE$TOŘ WIŘES:

“I rather chop this money for hotel than to buy Keke Slswr those drivers get bad heart I no Dey invest anywhere if the money finish make u no say na u chop am.”

DI MARIA wrote:

“Absolutely not a good investment.”

CJ builders $:

“Big business I have about 32 óh.”

Big oma:

“You go shout tire my sister.”

EkeNe:

“We gonna use this sound soon by Gods grace.”

Thatpretty Blackbarbiel:

“Congratulations I tap from ur grace.”

Edith's babe:

“Congratulations dear.”

iNVE$TØR WIŘEŞ:

“Tell them to refund u ur money now cUz U wan stress ur self.”

Akuma mmesoma favour:

“I tap from your blessings dear.”

Source: Legit.ng