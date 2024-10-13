A man who entered a tricycle (popularly known as keke) ridden by a deaf man has some shared lessons he got from the experience

The man posted a video of the informative write-up the deaf man pasted in the tricycle for his passengers

While some netizens drew inspiration from the deaf man's action, others raised eyebrows about it

A video of a deaf keke rider going about his business has elicited mixed reactions on social media.

A man who entered the keke, @king_preacher, shared a write-up that the deaf man pasted in the ride for passengers' information.

@king_preacher said he didn't know the rider was deaf until a little girl called his attention to the write-up. As seen in @king_preacher's video, the write-up read:

"I am deaf, please,

"Touch me when you want to stop.

"Inform others because some may not be educated.

"Thank you!"

Lessons passenger learnt from deaf keke rider

@king_preacher was inspired by the deaf rider's display and shared what it taught him. His statement in part read:

"...This got me thinking, seeing a man deaf, riding keke would have been the hardest thing to do,but the man found a way to communicate

"-- Communication is not all about speaking but your actions too.

"--The man's mindset is so so unique, cause his mates will rather beg...

"Cause I've seen young boys with all sanity in their early 20s begging,I told the boy I won't give you my 1 naira, you rather choose to beg than work? Then you are abnormal...

"At the end of my journey I paid for the mother and the girls keke money, and the smart girl said brother thank you so much, my mom only had money for 1 seat and it wasn't up to the amount, you are God sent, at that point it dawned on me that God places us at every point for a particular reason ,and I think I have to start writing these things down..."

People worry about the deaf man

Amatina said:

"I felt sad after reading this 🥺🥺🥺…no excuse and complains to hustle."

SoniaDiebere001 said:

"How does he know where someone is going to or even negotiate the price?"

Khalifa said:

"Touch am and he use net cover middle how person go take tap am."

Drowsei_ said:

"Person Dey deaf una dey encourage am to drive?"

Homeboy Richie’s said:

"How em take Dey hear car wey Dey approach am?"

Ghost_FX said:

"There's no excuse for not hustling."

nkemdilim ONS said:

"How does he know ur address ?? And what is he’s not driving to your location?"

Deaf man bags PhD from American varsity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a deaf man had graduated with a PhD from an American university.

The deaf man said that while in university, he slept five hours every night and napped for only 20 minutes during the day. During his postgraduate studies, he scrapped napping and maintained the five hours at night for sleep, as he revealed that he always went to bed at 2 a.m.

Nnaemeka said having a vision was very important and dealt with it accordingly. To succeed in school, he decided that if people who were not deaf could read one book ahead of lecturers, he would do 10.

